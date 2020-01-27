Basketball fans from the Inland Empire -- and all over the world -- are mourning the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players, was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also perished in the incident.
The 41-year-old Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the team win five NBA titles during that time period.
Local fans were thrilled to be able to see Bryant in action when the Lakers played exhibition games at Citizens Business Bank Arena (now Toyota Arena) in Ontario in 2009 and 2010, after the L.A. team had won championships the previous seasons.
The sellout crowd roared when Bryant first emerged from the locker room for warmups prior to the preseason contest in October of 2009. He went on to score 21 points to lead the Lakers past the Golden State Warriors, 113-107.
Even though the Lakers had some other well-known players on the team at that time (including Pau Gasol), Bryant was clearly the favorite of many fans who wore jerseys with his "24" uniform number.
It was just an exhibition game, but fans from Fontana and nearby cities were grateful to watch Bryant and the Lakers without having to drive to Staples Center in Los Angeles.
