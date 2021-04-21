For a long while, it appeared as though there would not be a prep football season at all during the 2020-2021 school year.
But when coronavirus case rates dropped, the football players finally were given their chance to shine.
Even though the schedule was drastically shortened and there were no playoffs, the athletes (and especially the seniors) could at least say that they had a (rather weird) season.
During March and April, four of the high schools in Fontana returned to the gridiron, and the good news was that none of the local teams' games were called off due to COVID-19 outbreaks. One team -- Kaiser -- was unable to play its final scheduled game because its opponent, San Gorgonio, did not have enough players to compete.
Fontana High School did not suit up a team, but the other Fontana schools played well. Jurupa Hills compiled a 4-0 record, while Fontana A.B. Miller and Kaiser were both 2-1 and Summit was 2-2. Almost all of the local teams' losses were to other schools in Fontana.
At Jurupa Hills, coach Citos Marinez was particularly thankful that his seniors were able to compete (and possibly impress some college scouts). In particular, Trayton Cooper dazzled the Spartans' fans with his receiving and running ability.
"I think he's one of the best players in the area," Marinez said. "He and (quarterback) Patrick Ragan are a deadly combination for us this year."
The senior class of 2021 set a high standard for excellence, Marinez said.
"We're going to have to replace some very good football players who are graduating," Marinez said.
At Kaiser, quarterback Trevian Tribble will be difficult to replace also. Tribble, who received a scholarship to play for Weber State University, helped the Cats win a CIF championship in 2018 and Sunkist League titles in 2018 and 2019.
