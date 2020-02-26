Jesse Jeronimo went 3-for-3, drove in a run, and scored a run as the Summit High School baseball team blasted Claremont, 13-0, on Feb. 22.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 3-0 in non-league action.
Cris Enriquez went 2-for-3 with a triple, single, two runs, and two runs batted in. Markos Sanchez was 2-for-2, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
David Fimbres was 2-for-3, scored a run, and knocked in two runs, while Jeremiah Beck was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Quinn Stewart was the winning pitcher, shutting out Claremont in five innings of work. He allowed two hits and struck out four batters.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Summit stopped Etiwanda, 3-0, thanks to a great overall performance by Enriquez.
While on the mound, Enriquez pitched five innings and gave up two hits while striking out six hitters. At the plate, he pounded a double and two singles and scored a run in a 3-for-3 effort.
Robert Castillo pitched the final two innings in relief to preserve the shutout.
Jacob Gameros was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Andrew Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with two walks, and Omar Rosas and Beck were both 1-for-3.
For Etiwanda, Geo Mejia singled twice and PJ Torrez, Austen Roelig, and Matthew Bardowell had one hit each.
