Banning High School has hired a familiar name as its new football coach.
Octogenarian John Tyree was approved as the new coach at the July 28 Banning Unified School District board meeting. He replaces Pete Smolin, who resigned a few months ago and is now the coach at Valley View.
“He brings experience, obviously,” Banning athletic director Keith Chann said. “And he’s been able to rebuild programs wherever he’s been. He has the cache of a winning coach and will be someone the school and district and community can rally around.”
Tyree applied for the job through edjoin.org.
Tyree is in his early 80s and formerly coached at Fontana and Fontana A.B. Miller high schools, among others. His efforts at Fontana -- he was the coach immediately before Dick Bruich -- launched the Steeler dynasty in the mid-1970s.
Tyree most recently coached at Calexico High School but resigned after the 2019 season after four years. He was living in San Antonio, Texas and was seeking a coaching job in Texas or California.
“I’m ready to get it cranked up again,” Tyree told the Southern California News Group in May of 2020 when he was 81. “I’ve tried to
retire before, but my health is good, and I still have energy and I get bored senseless not working. Daytime TV will send anyone back to work.”
Tyree won section titles at Imperial High School in 1973 and Pasadena Muir in 1989. He has 227 career victories.
His 1975 Fontana team defeated Redlands 18-13, snapping a 20-game losing streak to the Terriers -- a feat Tyree called the most memorable of his career. He was carried off the field following the victory.
Tyree led Fontana to a second-place finish in the CIF playoffs in 1976.
Since Fontana, Tyree has coached some small college and community college teams, along with stints at Ramona, Muir, Miller and Calexico high schools. At Calexico, he turned an 0-10 team in 2015 into a playoff qualifier (6-6) in one year.
