The Jurupa Hills baseball team pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to obtain a dramatic 7-6 win over local rival Summit on March 29.
The Spartans had jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning before Summit rallied to tie the score at 6-6, only to see Jurupa Hills prevail in the end.
Norberto Toscano went 4-for-5 with a double, three singles, and a run to aid the Spartans. Andrew Aldaz and Alejandro Rangel each singled twice and scored a run. Owen Oates singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs, while Noel Padilla had two singles and a run, Alonzo Rangel singled, and Isaac Amador had a single, run, and RBI.
For Summit, Joaquin Carrizales tripled, singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Bruce Caropreso singled twice, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Andres Aguilar had a single, run, and RBI, while Ivan Gonzalez and Isacc Castanon each had a single and a run.
