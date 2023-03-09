Isaac Amador bashed two singles, scored two runs, and drove in two runs to help spark the Jurupa Hills baseball team to a 5-2 win over local rival Summit on March 3.
Andrew Aldaz drilled two singles and knocked in two runs for the Spartans. Robert Perez and Noel Padilla each singled and scored a run.
Norberto Toscano pitched six innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs. He struck out seven betters. Orlando Nunez pitched the final inning and did not give up any runs.
For Summit, Dylan Harrison slugged a triple and drove in a run. Robert Morales and Noah Garcia had singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.