The Jurupa Hills baseball team moved out to a 10-1 lead and then held on for a 10-5 victory over Rancho Mirage on April 12.
Norberto Toscano crushed a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in three runs.
Daniel Inzunza boomed a double, scored three runs, and drove in two runs. Isaac Amador doubled and scored two runs.
Andrew Aldaz went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Adrian Martinez singled, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Alejandro Rangel singled twice, Owen Oates had a single and two runs, and Christian Ramirez added a single.
