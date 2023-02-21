Anthony Pardo and Jack Thompson both went 2-for-2 and had one RBI as the Jurupa Hills baseball team obtained a 4-2 win over Temple City in a tournament game on Feb. 16.
Andrew Aldaz and Isaac Amador both obtained two singles. Noel Padilla slammed a triple and drove in a run, while Robert Perez singled and scored a run.
Alex Preciado pitched the first four innings and allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out four batters.
Norberto Toscano came in to pitch the final three innings, allowing no hits and no runs and striking out six hitters.
