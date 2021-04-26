The Jurupa Hills baseball team rallied for a 7-5 victory over Fontana A.B. Miller on April 14.
The Rebels jumped ahead, 3-0, in the second inning, but the Spartans came back to tie the game in the fifth and then they surged into the lead with four runs in the sixth.
Alex Rangel went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI to help spark the Spartans. He was also the winning pitcher, striking out six batters in relief.
Oscar Aldaz singled twice, scored a run, and drove in two runs, while Matt Newcomb singled twice and drove in two runs. Kody Davis supplied two singles and two runs, Danny Galvan had two singles and one run, Evan Gonzales had a single and an RBI, Andy Flores had a single and a run, and Juan Plazola singled.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Jurupa Hills downed Fontana, 14-2, as Newcomb clobbered two doubles, scored a run, and drove in three runs.
Aldaz went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Daniel Inzunza, Jack Thompson, Gonzales, and Davis each drilled two singles. Rangel slugged a double and Jon Pimental, Kekoa Ortiz, Kaleb Kraut, and Flores all singled.
Gonzales was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and no runs in four innings while striking out eight.
For Fohi, Victor Hernandez crunched a double and single and drove in two runs. Singles were notched by Jesse Chanon, Phillip Olguin, Steve Bedoy, Cole Torres, Frank Rodriguez, and Daniel Fernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.