After trailing almost the entire game, the Jurupa Hills baseball team pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a dramatic 5-4 win over Redlands East Valley on April 10.
Norberto Toscano went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, two runs, and one RBI for the Spartans.
Noel Padilla bashed three singles and drove in three runs, while Isaac Amador had two singles and one RBI. Andrew Aldaz added a single.
Orlando Nunez pitched the final two innings and did not allow any hits or runs. Toscana was the starting pitcher, permitting two hits and three earned runs while striking out seven batters.
