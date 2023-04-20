The pitching and hitting of Noel Padilla helped carry the Jurupa Hills baseball team to a 4-2 win over Colton on April 14.
While up to bat, Padilla acquired two singles, one run, and one RBI. On the mound, he pitched four scoreless innings.
Isaac Amador slugged two doubles, scored a run, and drove in a run for the Spartans. Owen Oates had a single, run, and RBI. Eduardo Gomez, Adrian Martinez, Anthony Pardo, and Alonzo Rangel all singled.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Spartans vanquished Colton again, 6-1, as Adrian Martinez, Alex Preciado, MarcoAntonio Ramirez, and Rangel combined to pitch a five-hitter.
Gomez smashed a double and drove in three runs, while Pardo had two singles, one run, and one RBI. Rangel singled twice and scored two runs. Amador had a single and an RBI and Matthew Toscano, Norberto Toscano, Morales, Oates, and Padilla had singles.
