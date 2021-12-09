The Jurupa Hills basketball ladies continued their fine work at the start of the 2021-22 season by conquering local rival Fontana A.B. Miller, 41-14, on Dec. 7.
Coach Jackie Simon, whose team raised its non-league record to 4-1, said it was a great team effort.
“We moved the ball well and we played great defense, and it translated into easy offense for us,” she said.
Valeria Brewer, who has been a standout for four years, scored 17 points to lead the way for the Spartans.
Simon said Brewer is on the verge of becoming the first 1,000-point scorer in the school’s history. Before the beginning of the year, Brewer needed 295 points to reach that lofty goal, and so far she has accumulated 161 points in the team’s first five games.
“We’re really excited to have her on our team, and the rest of the team complements her well,” Simon said.
Brewer gave credit to her teammates after the game.
“We played as a team, and there was great communication on the court,” she said.
Brewer is one of five returning players on a squad which has advanced to the CIF playoffs the past two seasons.
“We have a good playoff-caliber team this year, so that’s what we’re striving for,” Simon said.
In previous games, the Spartans obtained victories over La Sierra (50-25) and Canyon Springs (58-45).
