In the first game of her senior season, Valeria Brewer turned in a spectacular performance for the Jurupa Hills basketball ladies.
Brewer poured in 50 points to lead the Spartans to a 77-32 victory over Jurupa Valley on Nov. 16.
She made 19 of 23 two-point field goal attempts and also sank 4 of 9 from three-point range. Plus, she had 9 steals and 5 assists, making coach Jackie Simon very happy.
“Valeria is a pure shooter who has played varsity basketball at Jurupa for four years,” Simon said. “She works hard at perfecting her craft. Each year she comes back with more tools in her bag to add to her game. She is very exciting to watch and see develop over these last four years. The best part is watching her get her other teammates involved.”
One of those teammates, Destiny Williams-Rivera, helped out by contributing 7 points and 9 assists during the game.
Autumn Marinez and Audrianna Santa Anna each had 6 points, and Isabella Sotello-Zamora and Alina Gonzales both had 4 points.
“The team did a great job turning defense into offense,” Simon said.
