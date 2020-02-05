The Jurupa Hills basketball men clinched second place in the San Andreas League standings with an 80-61 triumph over Arroyo Valley on Feb. 4.
The Spartans improved their record to 7-2 in the league thanks to a strong second-half performance. The locals trailed 21-11 after one quarter and 39-31 at halftime before outscoring their opponents 49-22 in the last two quarters.
Tyler Darrett scored 26 points, making 9 of 13 field goal attempts, to spark the Spartans.
Oscar Rodriguez had 19 points and sank 8 of 13 field goal tries. Dominic Sanders had 16 points and was successful on 8 of 10 from the field.
Dillon Botts had 8 points, Nate Simon had 6, Adrian Gomez had 3, and Guillermo Velasco Jr. had 2.
----- IN A GAME on Jan. 30, Jurupa Hills outlasted San Gorgonio in a wild 92-88 thriller. Darrett fired in 27 points, Sanders had 23, Botts had 18, and Simon had 17.
