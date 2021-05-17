The Jurupa Hills basketball men faced a difficult assignment on May 14, going up against a Kaiser team which has been playing consistently well for the past decade.
The youthful Spartans, though, were ready for the challenge. They led almost the entire way and achieved an 81-72 victory to raise their record to 2-1 on the season.
Coach Respp Relatores was pleased with the effort turned in by the Spartans, saying they "showed a lot of character" in coming back from a loss to Summit in a previous game.
"The guys came out with intensity," Relatores said. "They had a little letdown the other night when Summit took it to us, but tonight they came out with a lot of passion and a lot of energy."
Oscar Rodriguez led the way with 31 points and Nate Simon poured in 28 points for the Spartans.
Rodriguez fired in several long-range shots and Dion Franklin also contributed key baskets in the first half as Jurupa Hills moved out to a 43-31 lead at the intermission.
Kenny Servellon put in 10 points for the Cats in the first half and Jaylin Wright and Nicholas Wright also helped out.
The Spartans stretched the lead to 20 points in the third quarter, but Kaiser roared back and pulled within 6 points at 78-72 in the final minutes. However, Jurupa Hills was able to hold on at the end.
----- EARLIER THAT NIGHT, the Jurupa Hills ladies conquered Kaiser, 67-36, as Alexis Pina cashed in 30 points and Valeria Brewer collected 26 points. Destiny Williams-Rivera had 6 points and Khilena Hoffman added 4.
