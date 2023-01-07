The Jurupa Hills basketball men started the New Year of 2023 in a good way, romping to a 52-32 win over San Gorgonio in non-league action on Jan. 4.
The Spartans used a good defensive effort to raise their season record to 10-8.
Jurupa Hills played well in a tournament in December. They smashed La Quinta, 79-45, and Garden Grove, 69-55, before losing to Laguna Hills, 55-38.
