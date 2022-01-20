The Jurupa Hills basketball men acquired a 47-38 win over local rival Fontana High School on Jan. 13.
The Spartans raised their record to 10-9 overall by obtaining their fourth straight victory.
The previous wins for the Spartans were by scores of 71-33 over Arroyo Valley, 68-45 over Bloomington, and 56-41 over Apple Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.