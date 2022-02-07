Antonio Mayes played an important role in helping the Jurupa Hills football team achieve success in recent years, and now he is aiming to continue his fine work at the college level.
Mayes, a cornerback, accepted a full-ride scholarship to play for Dixie State University in Utah during a signing ceremony on Feb. 2.
He was joined by family members, coaches, administrators, students, and friends to celebrate his achievement.
During his senior season, Mayes had 10 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.
"Antonio is a tall long defensive back with the athleticism to cover the WRs in our league,” said Dixie State coach Paul Peterson in a statement. “He has a great attitude, despite some hardship, and will continue to grow in our program. Our DB room just got better."
Mayes also lettered in basketball and track at Jurupa Hills.
