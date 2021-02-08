Daniel Diaz, a football player at Jurupa Hills High School, recently signed a letter of intent to play at Lake Erie College in Ohio.
During his years as a Spartan, Diaz was named a two-time member of the San Andreas All-League team and an All-CIF offensive lineman.
His blocking ability was an important reason why Jurupa Hills had an explosive offensive attack and captured a share of the San Andreas League championship in his junior year of 2019. The Spartans finished with an 11-2 record that year.
