The Jurupa Hills football team came through with its first victory of the season on Sept. 15, romping past Los Altos, 34-13.
Quarterback Caleb Ruiz turned in a near-perfect performance, completing 8 of 9 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed 7 times for 63 yards.
Damien Ortiz rushed 10 times for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns, Jordan Pernillo had 8 carries for 67 yards, and Kyree Brown picked up 39 yards in 5 attempts.
Brown caught 2 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown and Isaiah Cozine had 2 receptions for 15 yards. Malachi Reed caught a 47-yard touchdown pass, while Pernillo had a 24-yard reception. Ortiz and Jayden Carter also caught passes.
Diego Ramos kicked 4 PATs.
Jurupa Hills (1-3 on the season) will travel to San Jacinto on Friday, Sept. 22.
