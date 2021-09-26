At the halfway point of the prep football season, the Jurupa Hills Spartans remain a powerhouse team with an undefeated record.
The Spartans improved to 5-0 by clobbering Colony, 47-12, on Sept. 24.
Kamron Taylor rushed for 132 yards in 12 carries and scored 2 touchdowns to ignite the Spartans’ offense.
Quarterback Marquis Roby completed 8 of 15 passes for 59 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 26 yards in 6 carries.
Stacy Bey gained 40 yards in 8 carries and Bryan Calderon had 35 yards in 7 attempts.
Jordan Napier caught 4 passes for 14 yards and 1 touchdown and Terrell Stoker had 2 catches for 34 yards and a TD.
The Spartans’ defense was aided by Johnny Ramirez, who intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards. Fernando Flores and Napier also intercepted passes.
Steven Serna and Dominik Skarseth had sacks.
Damien Ortiz made 6 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle, and Cole Hildebrand had 6 tackles. Darius Aubrey had 4 tackles and 1 assist, Flores had 3 tackles and 3 assists, Skarseth had 3 tackles and 1 assist, Rayman Martinez Jr. had 2 tackles and 2 assists, Serna had 2 tackles and 1 assist, and Ramirez had 2 tackles.
Jurupa Hills was ahead by a slim 14-6 margin at halftime but then exploded for 27 points in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
The Spartans are scheduled to host Colton on Friday, Oct. 1.
