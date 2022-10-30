The Jurupa Hills Spartans will be trying to stay on a hot streak as they enter the CIF football playoffs this Friday, Nov. 4.
The Jurupa Hills team, which has won seven straight games to raise its record to 7-3 in the regular season, will travel to Aquinas (8-2) in the opening round of the Division 5 tournament.
It will be a very tough test for the Spartans, but they have used a great passing attack to overcome some strong opponents earlier this season.
Jurupa Hills won the Sunkist League championship with a 3-0 record after winning a forfeit against Summit on Oct. 28.
The Spartans have been led by quarterback Caleb Ruiz, receiver Jordan Napier, and running back Kamron Taylor.
Ruiz has completed 95 of 175 passes for 1,778 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he has also rushed 34 times for 112 yards.
Napier is the leading receiver with 29 catches for 596 yards and 10 touchdowns. In addition, he has rushed 26 times for 158 yards and 5 TDs.
Taylor has rushed 95 times for 727 yards and 9 touchdowns. He has also hauled in 17 passes for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Summit (5-5) will be the second-place representative from the Sunkist League and will go to Golden Valley (6-4) in the opening round of the Division 7 playoffs.
