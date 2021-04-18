It's the Year of the Spartan.
Ever since Jurupa Hills High School opened a decade ago, its football team has enjoyed success, but sometimes it has been in the shadows of the older, more established schools in Fontana. This year, though, Jurupa Hills rocketed into the limelight with an undefeated season.
The Spartans ended up with perfection by squelching Summit, 31-0, in the 2020-2021 finale on April 17.
"We had a really good team his year," said Trayton Cooper, the Spartans' explosive wide receiver. "Sadly, we had only four games, but we played our best, and we came out on top, 4-0."
Despite the shortened season, every game was special, particularly the ones against other teams in Fontana, coach Citos Marinez said.
"It meant a lot for us to be able to beat Summit and Kaiser, being it was the first time we had competed against them," he said.
The SkyHawks came in with a 2-1 record and had displayed an ability to gain lots of yardage on the ground against their opponents. But the Jurupa Hills defense was able to stymie Summit throughout the day.
"I expected Summit to be very physical against us, and the first play of the game, they ran the ball right at us, and our kids responded," Marinez said. "That was our test: Could we match their physicality? Fortunately for us, we did, and I'm really proud of the guys for that."
Meanwhile, the Spartans' offensive players thrilled their fans with several big plays, highlighted by the work of quarterback Patrick Ragan and Antonio Mayes, Stacey Bey, and Cooper.
On their opening drive, the Spartans drove downfield thanks to a 23-yard pass from Ragan to Cooper and a 37-yard reception by Bey.
A penalty briefly pushed the Spartans back, but Cooper immediately sprinted 31 yards around the right side for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Ragan scrambled and threw a pass to Bey, who made some nice moves and picked up 35 yards. That set up a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Napier, making it 13-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Jurupa Hills pulled away thanks to a 61-yard TD pass from Ragan to Cooper and a 5-yard blast over the goal line by William English.
Mayes concluded the scoring with a 71-yard run in the fourth period.
