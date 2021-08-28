After enjoying a superb (but brief) season this past spring, the Jurupa Hills High School football players are continuing their success as the 2021 fall season begins.
The Spartans, cheered on by a large home crowd, notched a 44-8 victory over local rival Fontana A.B. Miller on Aug. 27, and coach Citos Marinez was glad to return to more normal circumstances.
“It’s good to be back out here, especially on a Friday night; it’s been a while,” said Marinez, whose team went 4-0 while playing on Saturdays back in March and April. “It was really good to be back in the swing of things. We had some hiccups, but we got through it.”
Two quarterbacks, Andray Freeman and Caleb Ruiz, both threw two touchdown passes to spark the Spartans. Jordan Napier, Stacy Bey, and Bryan Calderon each scored two touchdowns and Antonio Mayes supplied one TD.
Calderon said the Spartans have a lot of work to do, but he was pleased with the outcome.
“Once we come together fully, we’re going to be great,” he said.
The Jurupa Hills defense, which played very well the entire night, stopped Miller on its opening possession, and the Spartans followed with a quick touchdown on a 6-yard run by Napier.
A few minutes later, Miller moved into Jurupa Hills territory with the help of a 25-yard pass from Andrew Ridge to Luis Dominguez. However, the Spartans then halted the visitors on downs.
With the ball on the Jurupa Hills 16-yard line, Freeman fired a pass to Napier, who cut across the middle and sped down the south sideline to the end zone to complete an 84-yard play.
In the second quarter, Calderon dashed 16 yards for a TD and Freeman connected with Mayes on a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Spartans ahead, 26-0.
Near the end of the first half, Jurupa Hills cashed in a dazzling touchdown as Freeman threw a short pass to Napier, who lateraled the football to Bey, who took it the rest of the way to the goal line.
Ruiz entered the game in the third quarter and completed touchdown passes of 12 yards to Bey and 25 yards to Calderon.
The Spartans were able to overcome numerous penalties which kept pushing them back.
“I felt that we were putting ourselves in a hole and getting into long yardage situations, but the guys got us out of those situations, which speaks to their resiliency,” Marinez said.
Overall in the game for Jurupa Hills, Freeman, a senior, completed 6 of 8 passes for 145 yards and also rushed 2 times for 44 yards in a fine debut as a starting QB.
Napier caught 3 passes for 111 yards and Makiah Torrence and Terrell Stoker each had a reception. Calderon finished with 44 yards in 6 rushing attempts.
Miller broke through for a touchdown in the final minutes as Ridge scored on a short keeper.
Jurupa Hills will play at home against Chino Hills on Friday, Sept. 3, while Miller will travel to Bloomington on that date.
----- IN OTHER LOCAL GAMES on Aug. 27:
• Kaiser lost its season opener to Cajon, 38-10. The Cats will play Thursday, Sept. 2 at home against Sultana.
• Fontana (0-2) was defeated by Big Bear, 23-7. The Steelers will travel to Chino on Sept. 3.
• Summit (1-0) had a bye and will next play at Beaumont on Sept. 3.
