The Jurupa Hills football team lost to Bonita, 33-14, in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Nov. 5.
Bonita took a 19-6 lead at halftime and the Spartans could not catch up.
Bryan Calderon rushed 7 times for 62 yards and a touchdown, and he also caught 3 passes for 47 yards during the game.
Kamron Taylor rushed 8 times for 39 yards and a TD in addition to catching 4 passes for 46 yards.
Marquis Roby threw for 149 yards and rushed for 31 yards. Jordan Napier had 4 carries for 27 yards and 3 receptions for 34 yards. Stacy Bey had 2 receptions for 22 yards.
On defense, Darius Auberry and Ladale Williams each recovered a fumble.
Johnny Ramirez made 7 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles. Steven Serna had 5 tackles and 3 assists and Aaron Muniz had 5 tackles and 1 assist. Antonio Mayes and Bey both had 3 tackles and 1 assist.
The Spartans ended up with a 7-3 record, which included the championship of the Sunkist League.
Jurupa Hills played each one of the other four schools from Fontana during the season. The Spartans obtained wins over Fontana A.B. Miller, Kaiser, and Fontana but lost to Summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.