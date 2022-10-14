The Jurupa Hills football team started off the Sunkist League season with an impressive 38-20 win over Eisenhower on Oct. 13.
The Spartans, who have won five straight games to raise their overall record to 5-3, will play at home against Kaiser on Friday, Oct. 21.
Caleb Ruiz completed 15 of 21 passes for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Spartans, who jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter and held a slim 20-14 advantage in the second half before pulling away in the fourth period.
Kamron Taylor gained 76 yards in 16 rushing attempts and scored a touchdown, and he also caught 3 passes for 45 yards.
Jordan Napier ran 6 times for 25 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also had 2 pass receptions for 14 yards.
Michael Ephraim had an 11-yard touchdown run.
Jordan Pernillo had 5 catches for 46 yards, while Jaylen Ephraim had 3 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown and Malachi Reed had 2 receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Johnny Ramirez and Isiah Lizarraga both recovered fumbles and Ladale Williams forced a fumble.
Isaiah Alcazar, Arthur Gonzalez, Anthony Sanchez, Devin Colen, and Williams all had sacks and Pablo Guerra and Lizarraga teamed up for a sack.
Alcazar had 6 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles, while Williams had 5 tackles and 1 assist. Lizarraga had 3 tackles and 4 assists and Ramirez had 3 tackles and 3 assists. Napier added 2 tackles and 3 assists.
