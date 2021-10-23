Competing in the Sunkist League has been very enjoyable for the Jurupa Hills football team, which achieved at least a tie for the championship with a 41-7 win over local rival Kaiser on Oct. 22.
The Spartans (2-0 in the league, 7-2 overall) can wrap up the undisputed title with a victory on their home field against San Gorgonio on Friday, Oct. 29.
Jurupa Hills, coached by Citos Marinez, was tied with Kaiser at 7-7 after the first quarter, but then the Spartans erupted for three touchdowns in the second period to claim a 28-7 halftime lead.
Quarterback Marquis Roby had a great game, completing 17 of 20 passes for 270 yards and 4 touchdowns. Roby also carried the ball 4 times for 18 yards.
Bryan Calderon had 6 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, and he also caught 7 passes for 41 yards and another TD.
Jordan Napier had 6 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, Terrell Stoker had 3 receptions for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Stacy Bey caught a 32-yard pass.
Kamron Taylor had 7 carries for 37 yards and Bey had 5 rushes for 27 yards.
Jordan Pernillo was 5-for-5 on PAT kicks.
The Spartans had success in previous years while playing in the San Andreas League. This past spring, during the shortened and delayed 2020 season, they compiled a 4-0 overall record, and in 2019, they tied for the San Andreas title and ended up with an 11-2 overall mark.
