The Jurupa Hills football team keeps marching on, and Grand Terrace became the latest opponent to get stomped by the Spartans.
Led by new quarterback Marquis Roby, Jurupa Hills breezed to a 48-6 victory on Sept. 17 to raise its record to 4-0.
Roby completed 11 of 20 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed 5 times for 40 yards and a TD.
Andray Freeman also helped out at quarterback, connecting on 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Bryan Calderon caught 6 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed 9 times for 78 yards and a TD. Plus, Calderon had a 40-yard kickoff return.
Jordan Napier had 4 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown, and he gained 29 yards on 2 rushing attempts. In addition, he had a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Kamron Taylor rushed 6 times for 64 yards and 2 TDs and caught a 12-yard pass.
Jaylen Ephraim had 2 receptions for 19 yards and Carlos Calvillo had a 7-yard reception.
On the defensive side, Darius Auberry and Fernando Flores intercepted passes and Steven Serna recovered a fumble.
Aaron Muniz had 2 sacks and Johnny Ramirez, Rayman Martinez Jr., Derrek Williams Jr., Anthony Ephraim, Ladale Williams, Cole Hildebrand, and Flores all had sacks.
Ephraim had 5 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles, Flores made 5 tackles, and Damien Ortiz and Ladale Williams both had 3 tackles and 2 assists.
Jordan Pernillo kicked 4 PATs and Muniz ran in for a two-point conversion.
Jurupa Hills is scheduled to play at Colony on Friday, Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.