The Jurupa Hills football team had to make a late switch in its schedule, but that didn't faze the Spartans at all.
After being originally slated to travel to Rim of the World on April 10, the Spartans instead headed the opposite direction (west) to Redondo Beach and obtained an 18-6 victory over Redondo Union to raise their record to 3-0.
All of the scoring took place in the first half of the game, and the Jurupa Hills defense shut down Redondo Union in the second half to preserve the win.
Patrick Ragan completed 14 of 23 passes for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also rushed 12 times for 71 yards, to spearhead the Jurupa Hills effort.
Trayton Cooper caught 5 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in addition to rushing 3 times for 20 yards.
Bryan Calderon had 3 catches for 17 yards and 4 rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Napier had 2 catches for 26 yards and a TD, Stacy Bey had 2 catches for 9 yards, and Antonio Mayes and Andray Freeman also had receptions.
Bey supplied 27 yards on 4 rushing attempts and William English had 4 carries for 24 yards.
On defense, D'Andre Collins recovered a fumble and English had 4 solo tackles and a sack.
Napier made 3 solo tackles and 1 assist. Collins had 1 tackle and 6 assists and Johnny Ramirez and Bey both had 1 tackle and 4 assists.
Jurupa Hills will finish out its season by hosting local rival Summit on Saturday, April 17.
