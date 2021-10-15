It didn’t take long for the Jurupa Hills football team to take complete control of its game against Carter on Oct. 14.
In fact, the Spartans may have set some sort of speed record by racing to a 24-0 lead after only 1 minute and 2 seconds had elapsed on the clock.
The stunning rampage, in which Jurupa Hills produced three touchdowns and three two-point conversions before Carter even ran a single offensive play, led to an eventual 56-8 victory at the Spartans’ stadium.
Jurupa Hills (6-2 overall) made an impressive debut in the newly-revamped Sunkist League. The Spartans (who previously were in the San Andreas League) will travel to city rival Kaiser on Friday, Oct. 22.
The Spartans accepted the opening kickoff and scored quickly on Kamron Taylor’s 53-yard run down the left sideline. Quarterback Marquis Roby threw a pass to Taylor for the conversion.
On the ensuing short kickoff, a Carter player was unable to grasp the football and Bryan Calderon recovered it for the Spartans.
On the very next play, Roby unloaded a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Napier, which was followed by a Calderon conversion.
Then on the next kickoff, Carter fumbled and Antonio Razo fell on it to give the ball right back to Jurupa Hills.
Roby dropped back to pass, but he decided to run and maneuvered through the opponents’ defense for a 39-yard TD. Roby fired the ball to Napier for the two points, and it was 24-0 with 10:58 to go in the first quarter.
Carter then finally had a chance to go on offense, but it backfired completely when Darius Auberry of the Spartans intercepted a Carter pass and sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown. It was one of two interceptions by Auberry in the game.
A two-point pass to Jaylen Ephraim put the victors ahead, 32-0.
The Spartans drove in for another touchdown on their next possession as Calderon went over the goal line from 1 yard out for a 40-0 lead after just one period.
In the second quarter, Roby teamed up with Napier for a 16-yard touchdown. Taylor scored the last TD in the third stanza.
Roby finished with 9 completions in 16 attempts for 142 yards. Calderon had 4 receptions for 68 yards and Napier had 3 catches for 62 yards.
On defense, Aaron Muniz, Steven Serna, and Anthony Ephraim had sacks.
Calderon had 5 solo tackles, while Anthony Ephraim had 3 solo tackles and 5 assisted tackles. Damien Ortiz made 3 tackles, Carlos Calvillo had 2 tackles and 2 assists, and Pablo Guerra, Isiah Lizarraga, Napier, and Muniz each had 2 tackles and 1 assist.
