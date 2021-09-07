The Jurupa Hills football team pulled away in the second half for a 37-17 win over Chino Hills in a non-league game on Sept. 3.
The Spartans, who are 2-0 on the season, will play at Fontana on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Quarterback Andray Freeman led the way for Jurupa Hills, completing 6 of 9 passes for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran with the ball 10 times for 55 yards.
Jordan Napier turned in a splendid overall performance. He rushed 8 times for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also caught 3 passes for 68 yards and 2 more touchdowns. Plus, he returned 2 kickoffs for 55 yards.
Stacy Bey had 2 pass receptions for 34 yards and Terrell Stoker had a 21-yard reception. Carlos Calvillo threw a 24-yard pass.
Bryan Calderon rushed for 32 yards and a TD.
Jadyn Lopez was 3-for-3 on PAT kicks and Stoker caught a 2-point conversion pass.
On defense, Antonio Mayes intercepted a pass and returned it 68 yards.
Steven Serna had 2 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, and a sack. Johnny Ramirez and Aaron Muniz each had 3 tackles and 2 assists and Calderon had 3 tackles and 1 assist. Cole Hildebrand made 2 tackles and 2 assists.
Jurupa Hills led by a slim 14-11 margin at halftime before outscoring the opponents, 23-6, in the second half.
