After trailing throughout the game, the Jurupa Hills football team pulled off a spectacular second-half rally and obtained a thrilling 35-34 victory over Grand Terrace on Sept. 29.
The Spartans, who were behind 27-6 at one point, stormed back to claim their third straight victory in non-league action.
Grand Terrace was ahead 34-21 in the fourth quarter when Kamron Taylor ran in for a touchdown for the Spartans, enabling them to cut the margin to 34-28.
A short while later, quarterback Caleb Ruiz completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Reed, and Johann Chavez kicked the extra point to give Jurupa Hills the lead.
Grand Terrace then drove deep into Jurupa Hills territory in the final minutes, but the Spartans’ defense did not allow the opponents to score.
Overall in the game, Ruiz completed 9 of 23 passes for 205 yards. Jaylen Ephraim caught 4 passes for 102 yards and Reed hauled in 3 passes for 97 yards.
Taylor rushed for 102 yards in 16 carries and scored 4 touchdowns, including one on an 85-yard kickoff return.
The Jurupa Hills defense was led by Johnny Ramirez and Antonio Razo, both of whom had 5 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles. Damien Ortiz, Victor Silva, and Isiah Lizarraga each had 3 tackles and 2 assists, Isaac Luna had 3 tackles and 1 assist, and Lejon Love and Pablo Guerra had 2 tackles and 2 assists. Razo recovered a fumble.
Jurupa Hills (3-3) will play at home against Carter on Friday, Oct. 7.
