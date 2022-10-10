The Jurupa Hills football team soared to its fourth straight victory by pounding Carter, 53-12, on Oct. 7.
The Spartans, who finished non-league action with a 4-3 record, must travel to Eisenhower (6-1) in the Sunkist League opener on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Against Carter, Jurupa Hills breezed to a 46-6 halftime lead thanks to quarterback Caleb Ruiz, who completed 9 of 17 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Jordan Napier caught 4 passes for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also rushed 4 times for 36 yards and a TD.
Jordan Pernillo had 2 receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in addition to rushing 4 times for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Malachi Reed caught an 80-yard touchdown pass and Jaylen Ephraim had 2 catches for 30 yards.
Kyle Brown ran 4 times for 27 yards and a touchdown. Kamron Taylor rushed 3 times for 17 yards and also caught an 8-yard pass. Derek Zeeman had a 15-yard run.
Johann Chavez kicked 5 PATs.
