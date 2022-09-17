After losing three games on the road against tough opponents to start the season, the Jurupa Hills football players made a triumphant and joyful return to their home field.
The Spartans, led by a four-touchdown performance by Jordan Napier, clobbered Los Altos, 49-0, on Sept. 15.
Napier was outstanding on offense, defense, and special teams as the Spartans completely controlled the non-league game from the very start.
Quarterback Caleb Ruiz did a great job, completing 9 of 14 passes for 193 yards and 4 touchdowns.
On their opening drive, Ruiz connected with receiver Jordan Pernillo on an apparent 54-yard touchdown play, but it was called back by a penalty. However, a few minutes later, Napier got those points back by scoring on a 5-yard run.
After a punt by Los Altos, the Spartans embarked on another drive, which was capped by a 3-yard pass from Ruiz to Napier at the start of the second quarter.
On their next possession, the Spartans scored quickly as Ruiz threw a pass to Taylor, who sped 39 yards to the end zone.
Taylor then added a 15-yard TD run, Napier scored on a 32-yard interception runback, and Ruiz tossed a short pass to Malachi Reed, who breezed down the sideline for a 45-yard touchdown.
Overall, Pernillo finished with 3 receptions for 48 yards, while Napier caught 3 passes for 46 yards and also returned 2 punts for 50 years. Jaylen Ephraim had a 15-yard reception, Taylor rushed 9 times for 74 yards, and Johann Chavez kicked 5 PATs.
On defense, Victor Silva forced a fumble and Richard Lugo recovered it. Michael Ephraim, Isaac Luna, Isiah Lizarraga, and Joseph Murillo had sacks.
Lizarraga had 4 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle and Johnny Ramirez had 3 solo tackles. Isaiah Alcazar had 2 tackles and 4 assists and Luna and Silva each had 2 tackles and 2 assists.
