The Jurupa Hills High School football team raised its record to 3-0 with a 52-0 win over Fontana on Sept. 9.
Andray Freeman completed 5 of 9 passes for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Spartans, while Jordan Napier had 3 receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.
“Jordan is always making plays for us; he can score in multiple ways,” said coach Citos Marinez. “The offensive line did a good job of protecting and getting us to run the football.”
Kamron Taylor carried 4 times for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns to spark the ground attack. His 53-yard run to the end zone gave the Spartans a quick lead in the first quarter.
Caleb Ruiz completed 2 of 4 passes for 27 yards and a TD, and he also accumulated 33 yards in 5 rushing attempts. Makiah Torrence had 2 rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown.
Terrell Stoker caught 2 passes for 23 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Jaylen Ephraim and Isaiah Alcazar both had receptions.
Joseph Henshaw had a big highlight on defense for Jurupa Hills, intercepting a pass and returning it 62 yards. Napier had a 40-yard interception return.
Marinez said Aaron Muniz did a great job on defense, and the coach also praised linebackers Johnny Ramirez, Cole Hildebrand, Raymond Martinez, and Ladale Williams.
Muniz made 4 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles. He had 2 sacks, recovered a fumble, and caused a fumble.
Damien Ortiz recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. Arthur Gonzalez recovered a fumble and Napier, Martinez, and Williams all had sacks.
Williams made 3 tackles and 6 assists, Ramirez had 3 tackles and 3 assists, and Darius Aubrey had 3 tackles and 1 assist.
Jadyn Lopez kicked 3 PATs and Carlos Calvillo had one PAT.
The Spartans are scheduled to travel to Grand Terrace on Friday, Sept. 17.
