Caleb Ruiz completed 10 of 16 passes for 195 yards to help lead the Jurupa Hills football team to a 35-10 conquest of Colony in a non-league game on Sept. 23.
Ruiz threw for 2 touchdowns as the Spartans logged their second straight victory and brought down a Colony squad which had entered the night with a 4-1 record.
Kamron Taylor rushed 13 times for 147 yards, including an 80-yard run. He also caught 4 passes for 35 yards and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Jordan Napier hauled in 4 passes for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also rushed 5 times for 13 yards.
Malachi Reed, Jordan Pernillo, and Jaylen Ephraim caught passes and Michael Ephraim, Kyree Brown, Ruiz, and Pernillo rushed for yardage.
Johann Chavez was 3-for-3 on PAT attempts and Napier added a 2-point conversion.
Jurupa Hills (2-3) will play at Grand Terrace on Thursday, Sept. 29.
