After enduring some difficulties at the start of the season, the Jurupa Hills football team has used an explosive offense to obtain six straight victories and an opportunity to achieve the undisputed Sunkist League championship.
The Spartans rolled to a 48-14 win over Kaiser on Oct. 21 and will now play at home against local rival Summit in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Spartans (2-0 in the four-team league, 6-3 overall) will have the Sunkist title all to themselves if they win. If the SkyHawks (1-1, 5-4) are victorious, they will tie Jurupa Hills for the No. 1 spot.
Against Kaiser, quarterback Caleb Ruiz was superb, completing 10 of 14 passes for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Spartans surged to a 34-0 advantage at halftime.
Coach Citos Marinez said the Spartans achieved their goal of jumping out to a quick lead and forcing the Cats to try to come from behind.
“We made it a point to get points on the board early, and luckily enough we went 5-for-5 on our drives in the first half and helped our defense out,” Marinez said.
In the opening minutes, Jurupa Hills marched in for a touchdown on a 7-yard run by Kamron Taylor to go ahead, 7-0.
On its first possession, Kaiser (0-2 in the league, 5-4 overall) moved into the Spartans’ territory thanks to a 22-yard run by Jonathan Marshall Jr., but the Jurupa Hills defense then stopped the Cats on downs.
The Spartans took over on offense and quickly zoomed downfield as Ruiz completed consecutive 33-yard passes to Jaylen Ephraim and Jordan Pernillo, setting up a 1-yard TD plunge by Pernillo.
Then in the second quarter, Kaiser put together a nice drive, advancing inside the Spartans’ 20-yard line, but Johnny Ramirez intercepted a pass to stop the threat.
A few moments later, Ruiz fired a pass over the middle to Jordan Napier, who broke free from the defenders and sped 58 yards for a touchdown.
When Jurupa Hills got the ball back, Taylor sped 20 yards into the end zone behind great offensive line blocking.
At the end of the first half, Ruiz unleashed a 54-yard bomb to Taylor down the sideline to give the victors their fifth TD.
In the third quarter, Napier took a handoff on a reverse and dashed 57 yards for a touchdown.
Kaiser responded as Tristan Reyes completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Ian Llamas.
The Spartans notched their final touchdown on a 50-yard run by Kyree Brown in the fourth period.
The Cats ended the scoring on a 17-yard pass from Reyes to Billy Daniel III.
Taylor ended up with 82 yards in 7 rushing attempts, while Napier had 66 yards in 2 carries.
Pernillo had 3 pass receptions for 57 yards. Napier caught 2 passes for 84 yards, Taylor had 2 receptions for 66 yards, and Ephraim had 2 catches for 42 yards.
The Spartans’ defense was led by Damien Ortiz, who made 7 solo tackles and 8 assisted tackles. Ladale Williams had 6 tackles and 2 assists, Ramirez had 4 tackles and 3 assists, Pablo Guerra had 4 tackles and 2 assists, Lejon Love had 4 tackles, Michael Ephraim and Napier both had 3 tackles and 1 assist, Isaac Luna had 3 tackles and 1 assist, and Antonio Razo had 3 tackles. Isiah Lizarraga had 2 tackles and 3 assists, including 2.5 tackles for losses. Arthur Gonzalez had 2 tackles and 4 assists.
The Spartans have scored at least 35 points in every one of their six victories after losing to three tough opponents, including Etiwanda by a 45-21 margin on Sept. 8.
“The first three losses were tough,” Marinez said, but added that the way the Spartans played in the second half of the game against Etiwanda helped turn the team around. “The credit goes to the kids for the way they responded, and now they’re seeing the dividends.”
