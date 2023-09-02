The Jurupa Hills football players fell behind against an explosive Downey squad before making a strong comeback attempt in the second half of their non-league game on Aug. 31.
However, despite the Spartans’ fine effort, they couldn’t quite catch up, and they finished on the short end of a 30-23 score.
Jurupa Hills, which dropped to 0-2 on the season, will play at home against Etiwanda on Friday, Sept. 8.
Downey surged to a 30-13 lead in the third period before the Spartans cut the margin thanks to a field goal by Diego Ramos and a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Caleb Ruiz.
Downey threatened to score, but the Spartans blocked a field goal attempt, giving Jurupa Hills one last chance in the final minutes.
The locals drove to the Downey 37-yard line, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete, ending a game which was filled with penalties.
Back in the first half, Downey went ahead 7-0 before Jurupa Hills drove 66 yards for a touchdown to draw within 7-6. A 19-yard run by Ruiz set up his 3-yard scoring blast.
After the opponents extended their lead to 15-6, the Spartans responded with another lengthy drive. A 1-yard plunge by Ruiz capped the 74-yard march to make the score 15-13.
However, Downey scored on a long pass to move out to a 23-13 edge at halftime.
Ruiz completed 16 of 32 passes for 117 yards, and he also ran 16 times for 91 yards.
Kyree Brown caught 5 passes for 33 yards, Jaylen Ephraim had 4 receptions for 39 yards, Jayden Carter had 3 receptions for 22 yards, and Jordan Pernillo caught 2 passes for 9 yards. Damien Ortiz and Gio Medina had 1 catch apiece.
