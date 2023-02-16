The Jurupa Hills girls’ soccer team advanced to the third round of the CIF playoffs before losing a heartbreaker to Carter, 1-0, on Feb. 14.
Before that game, the Spartans had been very successful, compiling a record of 8-1-1 in their previous 10 outings.
Their two exciting playoff victories came against Pomona Catholic (by a score of 2-1) and Gahr (on penalty kicks).
Overall, the team compiled a 10-8-2 record and took first place in league action with a 5-0-1 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.