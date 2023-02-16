Spartans

The Jurupa Hills soccer players smile after winning their CIF playoff game against Gahr.  In the next round, they lost to Carter.  (Contributed photo by FUSD)

 

The Jurupa Hills girls’ soccer team advanced to the third round of the CIF playoffs before losing a heartbreaker to Carter, 1-0, on Feb. 14.

Before that game, the Spartans had been very successful, compiling a record of 8-1-1 in their previous 10 outings.

Their two exciting playoff victories came against Pomona Catholic (by a score of 2-1) and Gahr (on penalty kicks).

Overall, the team compiled a 10-8-2 record and took first place in league action with a 5-0-1 mark.

