The Jurupa Hills High School girls’ tennis team won the San Andreas League championship with an undefeated record this fall.
The Spartans were led by two-time undefeated doubles champions Sophia Florez and Arianna Vicary.
In addition, Victoria Florez took third place in the league in the singles competition.
