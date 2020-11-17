Bedecked in Titan white, blue and orange, Jurupa Hills High School senior Sophia Guevara brought her childhood dream to life with a flourish of a pen, signing her letter of intent for Cal State Fullerton as family members cheered her on during a Nov. 11 ceremony.
Guevara, who received a full athletic scholarship, will play catcher for the Titans softball team as she pursues a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
Her love for the game began at age 5, when she began playing T-ball before switching to softball.
“Ever since I was a kid, when they’d ask us in school what our goals were or what we wanted to do one day, I always used to write ‘get a softball scholarship,’” Guevara said. “This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and I’m excited to have this opportunity.”
Guevara is a four-year varsity athlete, serving as the starting catcher, power hitter and team captain on Jurupa Hills’ softball team.
Last season, during limited action because of the coronavirus pandemic, she batted .553 and led the team with 21 hits, 17 runs batted in, and 4 home runs.
She has maintained a 3.4 GPA while pursuing her athletic dreams, and attributes her success to the support of her coaches and family.
“Sophia is a natural leader, dynamic athlete and dedicated student, and we are proud to call her a Jurupa Hills Spartan,” Jurupa Hills Principal Caroline Labonte said. “We are proud of her for achieving her dreams and know she will continue to inspire and thrive in college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.