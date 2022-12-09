The Jurupa Hills soccer ladies acquired a 5-2 win over Rancho Christian on Dec. 8.
The Spartans played well on their home field during the non-league match.
In a previous game, the Spartans faced Colton and ended up with a 2-2 tie.
----- MEANWHILE, the Jurupa Hills soccer men lost to Yucaipa, 3-1, on Dec. 6.
On the day before, the Spartans suffered a tough loss to Colony, 2-1.
The previous week, the Spartans played well defensively while tying Shadow Hills and Perris, both by 0-0 scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.