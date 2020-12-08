When it came to choosing a college, Jaidyn Hamby knew that North Carolina Central University was the right one for her.
NCCU was more than happy to have Hamby, a softball player at Jurupa Hills High School, join its team, and as a result, she accepted a scholarship offer to compete there next year.
Hamby signed her letter of intent during a ceremony with her travel ball organization, the Corona Angels, on Nov. 13.
Hamby said that "being a bi-racial athlete, I knew I wanted to attend a HBCU (Historically Black College or University."
She was impressed with Catherine Tarvin, who is an African-American head female coach at NCCU.
"When I first spoke with her over the phone, her vibe felt right. The entire initial conversation just felt right," Hamby said. "The school checked all my boxes -- for example, the location, my major, a competitive conference, and diversity."
Hamby will be majoring in psychology and plans on becoming a clinical psychologist.
She was enjoying a good 11th-grade season at Jurupa Hills in early 2020 before the coronavirus crisis caused all prep sports events to be shut down.
She batted .429 with 15 hits, 9 runs, and 8 runs batted in. She pounded 2 doubles, 3 triples, and 2 home runs, helping the Spartans obtain a record of 8-4.
As a pitcher, she compiled a 3-1 record with 20 strikeouts in 26 innings.
