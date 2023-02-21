A good pitching performance by Jessica Gaitan helped carry the Jurupa Hills softball team to a 6-2 win over Santa Monica in a tournament game on Feb. 18.
Gaitan did not allow any earned runs and struck out seven batters in six innings of work.
Rosie Torralva crunched three singles and drove in two runs, while Isabella Guevara singled twice and scored a run.
Ariyanah Moreno collected a double, two runs, and one RBI. Kaylin Olguin, Isabella Torres, Jaylin Olguin, and Elise Sanchez all singled.
----- IN ANOTHER GAME that day, Jurupa Hills walloped Coachella Valley, 16-5, as Torralva blasted a triple and a single and drove in four runs.
Kaylin Olguin went 3-for-3 with a triple, two singles, and four runs. Gaitan slugged a triple and had one run and one RBI. Isabella Torres doubled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Haylee Torres, Sanchez, Guevara, and Moreno all singled.
