The Jurupa Hills softball team pounded out 17 hits en route to a 11-0 rout of Tahquitz on March 29.
Elise Sanchez and Rosaline Torralva both bashed three singles to help spark the Spartans.
Kaylin Olguin slugged a home run, while Natalie Montes doubled, singled, scored two runs, and drove in three runs.
Jessica Gaitan doubled, singled, and scored a run. Kristina Sandoval doubled and scored two runs.
Isabella Guevara had two singles, two runs, and one RBI. Haylee Torres, Ashley Montes, and Jaylin Olguin each had a single and an RBI.
Gaitan was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit in four innings while striking out six batters.
