Celeste Paniagua went 3-for-3 to help lead the Jurupa Hills softball team to a 14-3 win over Eisenhower in the San Andreas League opener on March 9.
Paniagua blasted two doubles and a single and drove in three runs as the Spartans lifted their overall record to 8-4.
Sophia Guevara belted a double and single and drove in two runs, while Arianna Vicary boomed a double and single and scored two runs.
Samantha Cortez had two singles, two runs, and one RBI, and Karissa McLean doubled, scored a run, and knocked in two runs.
Elda Encinas had a double, run, and RBI and Serena Frias and Kristina Sandoval singled.
