The pitching and hitting of Rosie Torralva helped spark the Jurupa Hills softball team to a 15-0 rout of Rialto on April 21.
In five innings on the mound, Torralva allowed two hits and struck out four batters. Meanwhile, at the plate, she crushed three doubles and a single and drove in four runs in a 4-for-4 performance.
Elise Sanchez boomed a triple and two singles, scored three runs, and drove in a run.
Jaylin Olguin belted two doubles, scored three runs, and drove in three runs, while Kaylin Olguin blasted two doubles, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Isabella Guevara singled twice, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Jessica Gaitan had a double and a single and two runs. Natalie Montes had a double, run, and RBI. Valerie Arellano had a single and two runs and Mariah Sanford had a double.
Cutline:
A Jurupa Hills player smashes the softball during a game earlier this season. (Contributed photo by Connie Caruthers)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.