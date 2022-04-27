In a wild, high-scoring game, the Jurupa Hills softball team surged to an 8-1 lead and then held off a strong comeback by Summit for an important 11-9 victory on April 26.
The win enabled the Spartans to advance into the championship game of the Sunkist League tournament against Kaiser on April 28.
The Spartans blasted three home runs during the contest, which was just enough to withstand the SkyHawks, who slugged two homers.
“It was a real exciting game all the way around,” said Jurupa Hills coach Scott Cartzdafner. “We hit the crap out of the ball and they hit the ball too. We made some errors to let them back in the game, but the girls persevered and got it back in gear.”
The young Jurupa Hills team was sparked by Kristina Sandoval, a junior who went 2-for-4. She gave the Spartans a quick lead by blasting a three-run home run in the first inning.
Isabella Guevara bashed an RBI double to increase the advantage to 4-0.
After the SkyHawks pulled within 4-1, the Spartans scored four more runs in the third inning, three of them coming on a home run by freshman Natalie Montes.
Summit cut the margin to 8-4 with the help of an RBI double by Adriana Lopez before sophomore Jessica Gaitan boomed a solo home run for Jurupa Hills for a 9-4 edge. Gaitan went 3-for-3 overall and scored three runs.
Summit then used home runs by Bianca Diamond and Madison Lourenco to pull within 9-8 in the sixth inning.
However, Rosaline Torralva belted an RBI double to help the Spartans expand their lead to 11-8 in the bottom of the sixth.
Kaylin Olguin had two singles in the game and Elise Sanchez added one hit for the Jurupa Hills squad, which defeated Summit for the third time this year.
Torralva was the winning pitcher and Gaitan picked up the save.
