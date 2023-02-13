The Jurupa Hills softball team moved out to an 8-2 lead and then held off a late rally by North to obtain an 8-7 victory in the season opener on Feb. 11.
North scored five runs in the seventh inning to pull within one run, but Jurupa Hills pitcher Rosie Torralva got the last out to preserve the win.
Torralva also sparkled at the plate by smashing a home run and scoring three runs.
Elise Sanchez went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, two runs, and one RBI.
Natalie Montes slammed a double and drove in two runs, while Kaylin Olguin acquired two singles and scored a run.
Haylee Torres had a single, run, and RBI. Jessica Gaitan had a single, two runs, and one RBI, and Jaylin Olguin had a single and a run and Isabella Guevara supplied a single.
(0) comments
