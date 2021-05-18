The Jurupa Hills softball ladies were given a tough challenge by their opponents from Fontana High School, but ultimately the Spartans prevailed in a game on May 14.
Sophia Guevara slugged a home run and a double and drove in three runs for Jurupa Hills, which pulled away in the late innings for a 7-3 win to raise its record to 6-2.
Coach Scott Cartzdafner said the Spartans' performance was "not bad overall."
"We had good pitching by our little freshman (Rosie Torralva)," he said. "I think we could have hit the ball better than we did today, but a win is a win."
In previous meetings between the two local schools, the Spartans had posted lopsided victories, but this time the Steelers turned in a strong effort on defense and were helped by the power hitting of Victoria Vasquez.
Jurupa Hills jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead when Guevara, a senior, blasted a two-run home run over the fence in right-center field. The Spartans added another run on an RBI single by Elise Sanchez.
The Steelers came back in the third inning as Vasquez launched a high drive over the left field fence for a three-run home run, tying the game at 3-3.
However, the Spartans regained the lead in the fourth inning as Serena Frias bashed a double into left-center, bringing home two of her teammates.
Jurupa Hills added two insurance runs in the fifth inning, helped by an RBI double by Guevara.
"Sophia's been great from Day 1," Cartzdafner said. "She is a good catcher and she can also play shortstop and third base, and obviously she can hit. We'll miss her when she leaves."
Also for Jurupa Hills, Jaidyn Hamby clobbered a double and a single and Jessica Gaitan and Isabel Guevara each singled twice. Karissa McLean and Torralva both singled.
Torralva allowed 4 hits and struck out 7 batters in a complete-game outing on the mound.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Jurupa Hills blanked Kaiser, 11-0, as Gaitan pitched well, allowing 3 hits in 5 innings.
Sophia Guevara belted a home run and a double and drove in six runs, while Torralva slammed a double and a single and drove in two runs.
Hamby had two singles and three runs, Sanchez had two singles and two runs, and Isabel Guevara, Frias, and Gaitan all singled.
